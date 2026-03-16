Dalibor Dvorsky headshot

Dalibor Dvorsky News: Scores 10th goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Dvorsky scored an even-strength goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

The 20-year-old rookie got the Blues on the board early in the third period by re-directing a pass from Jonatan Berggren past Eric Comrie. It was Dvorsky's first NHL point since Jan. 31, snapping a 10-game drought, while he also ended a 13-game goalless streak with the tally. On the season, the 10th overall pick in the 2023 Draft has 10 goals and 16 points in 56 contests.

Dalibor Dvorsky
St. Louis Blues
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