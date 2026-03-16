Dalibor Dvorsky News: Scores 10th goal of season
Dvorsky scored an even-strength goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.
The 20-year-old rookie got the Blues on the board early in the third period by re-directing a pass from Jonatan Berggren past Eric Comrie. It was Dvorsky's first NHL point since Jan. 31, snapping a 10-game drought, while he also ended a 13-game goalless streak with the tally. On the season, the 10th overall pick in the 2023 Draft has 10 goals and 16 points in 56 contests.
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