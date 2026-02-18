Dalibor Dvorsky News: Strong Olympics continue
Dvorsky scored a goal and added an assist in Slovakia's 6-2 win over Germany in the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals Wednesday.
Both of the St. Louis center's points came 33 seconds apart early in the second period as Slovakia built a 4-0 lead. Dvorsky has been one of the stars of the tournament for his squad, racking up three goals and six points in four games to lead Slovakia into the semifinals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalibor Dvorsky See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 414 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break17 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 2722 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 1633 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Zibanejad Padding Stats43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalibor Dvorsky See More