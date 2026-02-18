Dalibor Dvorsky headshot

Dalibor Dvorsky News: Strong Olympics continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Dvorsky scored a goal and added an assist in Slovakia's 6-2 win over Germany in the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals Wednesday.

Both of the St. Louis center's points came 33 seconds apart early in the second period as Slovakia built a 4-0 lead. Dvorsky has been one of the stars of the tournament for his squad, racking up three goals and six points in four games to lead Slovakia into the semifinals.

Dalibor Dvorsky
St. Louis Blues
