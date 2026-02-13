Damian Clara News: Backing up Friday
Clara (leg) has recovered enough to be the backup goaltender Friday versus Slovakia, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Clara was outstanding Wednesday before suffering the injury, turning aside 46 of 49 shots, leaving the game trailing Sweden 3-2. He should be well enough to return to the cage Saturday versus Finland. Davide Fadani will get the start Friday for Italy, in place of Clara.
