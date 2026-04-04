Damian Clara News: Moving to AHL
Clara was assigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday.
Clara's regular season in the SHL with Brynas IF came to a close with a 17-15-0 record, a 2.52 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 33 appearances. The 21-year-old also went 1-1-0 with a 2.38 GAA and an .865 save percentage in two playoff outings. The Italian Olympian appeared in two AHL contests last campaign, allowing five goals on 49 shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now