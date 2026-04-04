Damian Clara News: Moving to AHL

Clara was assigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday.

Clara's regular season in the SHL with Brynas IF came to a close with a 17-15-0 record, a 2.52 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 33 appearances. The 21-year-old also went 1-1-0 with a 2.38 GAA and an .865 save percentage in two playoff outings. The Italian Olympian appeared in two AHL contests last campaign, allowing five goals on 49 shots.