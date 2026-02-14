Damian Clara News: Starting Saturday versus Finland

Clara will defend the Italian crease versus Finland on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Clara was outstanding versus Sweden on Wednesday, stopping 46 of 49 shots, before he was forced to leave the game after suffering a leg injury. He was well enough to be the backup netminder Friday to Davide Fadani on Friday and saw action over the last 10 minutes, stopping seven of eight shots in a 3-2 loss to Slovakia.