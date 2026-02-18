Damien Carfagna News: Logs three points for Condors

Carfagna scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Bakersfield's 4-3 win over Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Carfagna has done alright in his first professional season, earning seven goals and nine assists over 43 appearances. He also has a plus-11 rating and 67 shots on net. This was just his second multi-point effort so far, though four of his goals have come in his last 10 outings.