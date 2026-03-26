Damon Severson Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury
Severson left Thursday's contest versus the Canadiens due to an upper-body injury, and there was no update on his status after the game, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Severson had the Blue Jackets' lone goal in a 2-1 loss Thursday, but he was hurt in the third period after a hit from Zachary Bolduc. The 31-year-old Severson can be considered day-to-day until his status is updated. If he misses time, Egor Zamula or Jake Christiansen will replace him in the lineup, while Denton Mateychuk or Dante Fabbro will get more ice time. Severson has 32 points in 71 outings this season and will be tough to replace if he's out for any length of time.
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