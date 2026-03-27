Damon Severson Injury: Is week-to-week

Head coach Rick Bowness said Friday that Severson (upper body) is week-to-week, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Severson sustained the injury during Thursday's game against Montreal. He has eight goals, 32 points, 45 PIM, 39 hits and 86 blocks in 71 appearances in 2025-26. His absence is expected to result in Jake Christiansen or Egor Zamula drawing into the lineup. Additionally, Denton Mateychuk might get a role on the second power-play unit while Severson is out.