Damon Severson headshot

Damon Severson News: Adds insurance goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Severson scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Severson has two goals and five assists over 10 outings in March. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to see top-four minutes, and he'll have some fantasy value in deeper formats in that role. He's collected six goals, 28 points, 86 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 45 PIM, 39 hits and a plus-13 rating over 67 appearances. He last reached the 30-point mark in 2022-23 with the Devils, but he's on pace to get there this year.

Damon Severson
Columbus Blue Jackets
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