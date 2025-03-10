Damon Severson News: Bags helper in win

Severson notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Severson has four helpers over 11 contests since the start of February. The 30-year-old defenseman has held onto his place in the lineup since early January after being a healthy scratch a few times earlier in the season. He's at 24 points, 84 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 40 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 60 appearances. Severson offers decent offense for a blueliner and can contribute in non-scoring areas as well, though his lack of power-play usage will limit his scoring.