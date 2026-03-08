Damon Severson headshot

Damon Severson News: Fills box score Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Severson scored a goal, added an assist and logged five PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Severson earned the Gordie Howe hat trick with a first-period goal, second-period assist and third-period fight. The 31-year-old defenseman has five points across his last four contests while filling a top-four role with power-play time. He's in a good position in the lineup to contribute more offense, though it may not last. Severson has five goals, 26 points, 76 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 37 PIM, 36 hits and a plus-11 rating over 61 appearances, surpassing his 25-point output from last year.

Damon Severson
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Damon Severson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Damon Severson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
37 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
43 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
44 days ago