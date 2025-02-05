Fantasy Hockey
Damon Severson headshot

Damon Severson News: Generates assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Severson logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Severson has been limited to four assists over his last 13 contests since a two-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 30-year-old is up to 21 points, 77 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 36 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 51 outings this season. He's had some ups and downs defensively, but he's producing enough offense to be a depth option in fantasy.

Damon Severson
Columbus Blue Jackets
