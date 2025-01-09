Fantasy Hockey
Damon Severson News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Severson picked up an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Severson has been in the doghouse lately -- he was scratched for three of the previous seven contests. An illness sidelined Jack Johnson for this game, and Severson slotted back in on the third pairing, but he saw just 14:35 of ice time. While he has 18 points through 39 appearances this season, Severson will have to scrap for playing time until he gets back on head coach Dean Evason's good side. Severson has added 62 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.

