Damon Severson News: Nets goal in Thursday's loss

Severson scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Severson had picked up five assists over his last six outings, but he'd gone eight games without a goal. The 30-year-old blueliner snapped that slump with a second-period tally. He's up to five goals, 14 points, 44 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 25 appearances in a top-four role. He's halfway to matching his point total from 67 games in 2023-24.