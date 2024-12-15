Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damon Severson headshot

Damon Severson News: Pockets helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Severson notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Severson has two goals and five assists over eight contests in December as he continues to chip in solid offense from the blue line. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 17 points, 53 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 30 outings this season. He doesn't have a power-play point yet, but he is occasionally in the mix for time on the second unit, which gives him a little more potential among depth blueliners in fantasy.

Damon Severson
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now