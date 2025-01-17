Damon Severson News: Posts assist in win
Severson notched an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Severson has two helpers, nine shots on net and a plus-4 rating over his last four contests. He's worked his way back into a steady bottom-four role after being scratched a few times in recent weeks. For the season, the defenseman is at 19 points, 68 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 42 outings. The risk of being scratched again negates some fantasy value for Severson, who has at least been decent on offense when in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now