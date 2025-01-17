Damon Severson News: Posts assist in win

Severson notched an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Severson has two helpers, nine shots on net and a plus-4 rating over his last four contests. He's worked his way back into a steady bottom-four role after being scratched a few times in recent weeks. For the season, the defenseman is at 19 points, 68 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 42 outings. The risk of being scratched again negates some fantasy value for Severson, who has at least been decent on offense when in the lineup.