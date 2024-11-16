Damon Severson News: Scores in Friday's win

Severson scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Severson helped the Blue Jackets stretch their lead with the second of three goals for the team in the third period. The defenseman had been held off the scoresheet over the previous three contests. For the season, he's been productive in a top-four role with eight points, 33 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 16 games. He's topped the 40-point mark just once in his career, but that's the pace he's on so far.