Damon Severson News: Supplies two helpers Tuesday
Severson distributed two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.
Severson played a hand in both of the Blue Jackets' goals in the second period, including his addition of the primary helper on Zach Werenski's goal. Overall, Severson is up to 24 assists, 31 points, 91 shots on net, 39 hits and 86 blocked shots across 70 games this season. The 31-year-old blueliner has made a huge offensive impact in March with three goals and 10 points over his last 13 games. He holds solid streaming value in deep fantasy leagues while the Blue Jackets look to secure their ticket to the postseason.
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