Damon Severson News: Tallies again Saturday
Severson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.
Severson has scored in consecutive contests. He put the Blue Jackets up 2-0 at 8:58 of the first period. The 31-year-old defenseman is thriving in a top-pairing role and could be a good depth option in fantasy to close out the campaign. Severson is up to seven goals, 29 points, 88 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 39 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 68 games.
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