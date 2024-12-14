Dan Vladar Injury: Out Saturday

Vladar (lower body) won't be available Saturday against Florida, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will miss at least one game after suffering an apparent lower-body injury in Thursday's loss to the Lightning. The 27-year-old netminder is 6-6-4 with an .885 save percentage this season. Dustin Wolf is expected to take over goaltending duties while Vladar is sidelined.