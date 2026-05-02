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Dan Vladar News: Allows three goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Vladar stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the second round.

Vladar and the Flyers were down 2-0 by the 7:30 mark of the first period as the Hurricanes' second line showed no rust after a week off. While Vladar was able to settle in after that, the Flyers' offense made no inroads against the Hurricanes' defensive structure, totaling just 19 shots on net for the game. Vladar would have to really struggle to lose his spot as the Flyers' No. 1 goalie. He's 4-3 this postseason and has allowed no more than three goals in any of his seven games so far. Expect him back between the pipes for Game 2 on Monday.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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