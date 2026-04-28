Dan Vladar News: Bad bounce leads to Game 5 loss
Vladar made 18 saves Monday in the Flyers' 3-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series.
After falling into a 2-0 hole, Philly rallied for two goals in the second period to tie it up, but the momentum was short-lived. Late in the second frame, Kris Letang flipped a shot from the point that went wide of the net but then kicked off the boards, pinballed off Vladar's pads and trickled across the goal line for the game-winner. The 28-year-old netminder has yet to allow more than three goals in any game in the series, and he'll take a 2.03 GAA and .913 save percentage into Game 6 on Wednesday as the Flyers try again to advance to the second round.
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