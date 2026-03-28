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Dan Vladar News: Bends, doesn't break in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 10:44pm

Vladar stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Vladar was pitching a shutout until the Red Wings scored three times in a span of 2:31 late in the third period. He was able to fend off their attempt at an equalizer, and Sean Couturier's empty-netter gave the Flyers a little more breathing room to close out the win. Vladar has won four of his last six games, allowing just 12 goals on 166 shots in that span. He's up to 24-12-7 with a 2.44 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 45 appearances this season. The Flyers play again Sunday versus the Stars, but since they're in a tight playoff race, Vladar could get the nod again, though Samuel Ersson has shown much better play since the Olympic break.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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