Dan Vladar News: Between pipes Saturday

Vladar will guard the road crease in Detroit on Saturday.

Vladar has been strong in his last five starts, allowing nine goals on 131 shots (.931 save percentage), posting a 3-1-1 record. He is 23-12-7 with a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 44 appearances this season. The Red Wings will be a tired team after defeating Buffalo 5-2 on Friday.