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Dan Vladar News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Vladar will guard the road crease in Detroit on Saturday.

Vladar has been strong in his last five starts, allowing nine goals on 131 shots (.931 save percentage), posting a 3-1-1 record. He is 23-12-7 with a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 44 appearances this season. The Red Wings will be a tired team after defeating Buffalo 5-2 on Friday.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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