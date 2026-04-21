Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Blanks Pens in Game 2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Vladar stopped all 27 shots he faced Monday during the Flyers' 3-0 win over the Penguins in Game 2 of their first-round series.

It was a stellar performance from the 28-year-old netminder, who recorded his first career playoff shutout. Vladar has given up just two goals on 44 shots to begin the Flyers' postseason run, and he's led his team to a commanding 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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