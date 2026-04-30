Dan Vladar News: Blanks Pens in OT win Wednesday
Vladar stopped all 42 shots he faced Wednesday during the Flyers' 1-0 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 6 of their first-round series.
The 28-year-old has been brilliant while carrying Philly to its first playoff series win since 2019-20, but Vladar raised his game to another level in the clincher as he recorded his second clean sheet of the first round and set a new season high for saves in a single game. The former Flame has had a breakout campaign with the Flyers, and he'll take a 1.61 GAA and .937 save percentage in the playoffs into a second-round clash with the Hurricanes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 29Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 273 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 255 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 255 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More