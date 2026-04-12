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Dan Vladar News: Bounces back vs. Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Vladar stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Vladar was beaten in the first period by Haydn Fleury, but he was excellent the rest of the way, and the offense provided him enough support to get the job done easily. Vladar has won four of his last five starts, posting a 1.80 GAA and a .921 save percentage over that stretch. He's been one of the best goaltenders in fantasy over the last two weeks after posting a save percentage of at least .940 in four of his past five starts.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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