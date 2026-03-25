Dan Vladar News: Concedes three goals in loss
Vladar stopped 16 of 19 shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Following Philadelphia's opening goal in the first, Vladar allowed three consecutive goals across the second and third stanzas. With Tuesday's loss, he now holds a 23-12-7 record, a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 44 appearances this season. Over his last five outings, Vladar has played at a high level with a 3-1-1 record, a 1.76 GAA and a .931 save percentage. He's a near shoo-in for career-best numbers in multiple major stat categories and should continue to provide good value in two-goalie fantasy formats for the remainder of the regular season.
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