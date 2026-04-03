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Dan Vladar News: Drawing pivotal start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:20pm

Vladar will patrol the road crease in Friday's clash against the Islanders, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Vladar will draw Friday's important start against the Islanders, who the Flyers would likely have to jump in the Metropolitan Division standings to have a shot at a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, Vladar has a 24-13-7 record, 2.50 GAA and .904 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. The 28-year-old netminder finished March with a 6-4-1 record, 2.76 GAA and .894 save percentage across 11 outings. He'll look to make a statement against the Islanders, who rank 22nd in the NHL with 2.87 goals per game this season, setting up Friday's matchup to be a battle. Vladar is a high-risk, high-reward play in fantasy for this contest.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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