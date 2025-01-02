Dan Vladar News: Draws home start against Utah

Vladar will operate as the starting goaltender during Thursday's home game against Utah, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will start for just the third time over the Flames' last eight games. He's been in a bit of a slump recently, going 0-2-1 with a 4.37 GAA and .857 save percentage across his last three outings. The 27-year-old will have a favorable opportunity to bounce back Thursday, as Utah is averaging 2.86 goals per game this year, which is the 11th-worst mark in the NHL.