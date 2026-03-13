Dan Vladar News: Earns shootout win
Vladar stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.
Vladar was beaten twice in the second period when Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov found the back of the net, but he was impressive the rest of the way. The 28-year-old stepped up in the shootout as well and stopped all three shots. This was a nice bounce-back effort from Vladar, who allowed six goals on 24 shots faced in the 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Monday. The Czech goaltender has allowed three or fewer goals in all but one of his last 12 games, posting a 2.45 GAA and a .904 save percentage in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 112 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 112 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 94 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More