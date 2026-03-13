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Dan Vladar News: Earns shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Vladar stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Vladar was beaten twice in the second period when Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov found the back of the net, but he was impressive the rest of the way. The 28-year-old stepped up in the shootout as well and stopped all three shots. This was a nice bounce-back effort from Vladar, who allowed six goals on 24 shots faced in the 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Monday. The Czech goaltender has allowed three or fewer goals in all but one of his last 12 games, posting a 2.45 GAA and a .904 save percentage in that span.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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