Dan Vladar News: Earns win over Nashville
Vladar stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Predators.
Vladar has given up three or more goals in three of his last four starts, and even though he's gone 2-1-1 with a 3.22 GAA and an .874 save percentage in that span, those numbers are inflated by the 16-save shutout he recorded against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 3. He's failed to record a save percentage above .860 in the other three games during that span, so his numbers haven't been promising of late.
