Dan Vladar News: Ends season in impressive fashion

Vladar made 37 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference second round.

Vladar was the game's third star -- he was absolutely pelted with pucks. Yes, the Canes swept the Flyers in four, but not because of Vladar -- his mates managed only five goals in those four games. The 2025-26 campaign was the season of Vladar. The former member of the Flames went 29-14-7 with a 2.42 GAA and .906 save percentage in 51 starts this past regular season, and a 4-6 playoff record with an amazing 2.18 GAA and .922 save percentage. Vladar has been a solid fit to backstop head coach Rick Tocchet's aggressive style. He's going to be a target on draft day next year.