Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Ends season in impressive fashion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 9:18pm

Vladar made 37 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference second round.

Vladar was the game's third star -- he was absolutely pelted with pucks. Yes, the Canes swept the Flyers in four, but not because of Vladar -- his mates managed only five goals in those four games. The 2025-26 campaign was the season of Vladar. The former member of the Flames went 29-14-7 with a 2.42 GAA and .906 save percentage in 51 starts this past regular season, and a 4-6 playoff record with an amazing 2.18 GAA and .922 save percentage. Vladar has been a solid fit to backstop head coach Rick Tocchet's aggressive style. He's going to be a target on draft day next year.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 8-9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 8-9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago