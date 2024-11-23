Dan Vladar News: Expected to start
Vladar will start in Calgary's home game against Minnesota on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
In his last start, Vladar stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 3-1 loss to Vancouver on Nov. 12. He has a 3-4-2 record, 2.65 GAA and .906 save percentage through nine outings in 2024-25. Minnesota has a fantastic 13-3-3 record and ranks seventh in the league with 3.47 goals per game. The Wild will be a challenging opponent for Vladar and the Flames despite the absence of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body).
