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Dan Vladar News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Vladar is slated to start at home against Carolina for Game 4 on Saturday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Vladar is 4-5 with a 2.11 GAA and a .921 save percentage in nine playoff outings this year. While those overall postseason numbers look good, he's been less effective against Carolina in the second round, going 0-3 while allowing 10 goals on 96 shots (.896 save percentage). The Flyers need a win Saturday to avoid elimination. Carolina is 7-0 and has averaged 3.00 goals per game in the 2026 postseason.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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