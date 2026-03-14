Dan Vladar News: Facing Blue Jackets

Vladar was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, and is slated to patrol the home crease versus Columbus on Saturday.

Vladar has excelled this season with the Flyers, posting a 21-11-6 record over a career-high 40 appearances. He has a career-best 2.50 GAA and a .904 save percentage in his first season with Philadelphia. The Blue Jackets are red-hot, going 15-2-4 since Jan. 11.