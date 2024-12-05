Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Facing Blues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 9:29am

Vladar will defend the home crease versus St. Louis on Thursday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar will make his third straight start as Dustin Wolf remains on the bench. Vladar is coming off a 16-save shutout over Columbus, evening his record at 5-5-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .904 save percentage. St. Louis enters the matchup averaging 2.54 goals per game.

Dan Vladar
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now