Dan Vladar News: Facing Blues

Vladar will defend the home crease versus St. Louis on Thursday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar will make his third straight start as Dustin Wolf remains on the bench. Vladar is coming off a 16-save shutout over Columbus, evening his record at 5-5-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .904 save percentage. St. Louis enters the matchup averaging 2.54 goals per game.