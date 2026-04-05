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Dan Vladar News: Facing Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Vladar will patrol the home crease against Boston on Sunday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vladar is coming off a 21-save performance in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. He has a 25-13-7 record this campaign with a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 47 appearances. Boston ranks eighth in the league with 3.30 goals per game this season.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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