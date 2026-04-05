Dan Vladar News: Facing Bruins
Vladar will patrol the home crease against Boston on Sunday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Vladar is coming off a 21-save performance in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. He has a 25-13-7 record this campaign with a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 47 appearances. Boston ranks eighth in the league with 3.30 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins8 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 289 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More