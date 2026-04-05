Dan Vladar News: Facing Bruins

Vladar will patrol the home crease against Boston on Sunday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vladar is coming off a 21-save performance in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. He has a 25-13-7 record this campaign with a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 47 appearances. Boston ranks eighth in the league with 3.30 goals per game this season.