Dan Vladar News: Facing Lightning

Vladar will defend the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will make his fifth start in the last six games as Dustin Wolf seems to be second on the depth chart of late. Vladar is 2-0-1 in his last three games, stopping seven of 60 shots. He has a tough matchup versus Tampa Bay as the Lightning are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.81 goals in 2024-25.