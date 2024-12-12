Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Facing Lightning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 10:14am

Vladar will defend the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will make his fifth start in the last six games as Dustin Wolf seems to be second on the depth chart of late. Vladar is 2-0-1 in his last three games, stopping seven of 60 shots. He has a tough matchup versus Tampa Bay as the Lightning are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.81 goals in 2024-25.

Dan Vladar
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now