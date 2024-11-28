Dan Vladar News: Falls to Wings in OT

Vladar made 25 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

All three goals on the night were scored on power plays, but Vladar might like a re-do on Lucas Raymond's game-winner in OT from the slot, as the netminder got a clean look at the shot but still got beaten on his blocker side. It was still another strong performance for Vladar in November, and on the month he's delivered a 2.11 GAA and .915 save percentage over six starts, albeit with a 2-2-2 record.