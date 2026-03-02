Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: First goalie off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Vladar was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Mark Masters of TSN reports, indicating he'll guard the road cage against Toronto.

Vladar has appeared in seven of the Flyers' last eight contests, posting a 2-2-2 record and 2.23 GAA along the way. It seems the Flyers are content to continue giving the 28-year-old backstop a heavy workload ahead of Samuel Ersson. On the year, Vladar needs just two more victories to reach the 10-win mark for the first time in his NHL career.

