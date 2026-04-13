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Dan Vladar News: First goalie off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Vladar was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Monday's home clash with the Hurricanes, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vladar will make his sixth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 4-1-0 with a 1.80 GAA in his previous five outings. As long as the Flyers are fighting for a playoff spot, fantasy managers can expect to see Vladar guarding the cage, which includes possibly taking both ends of Philadelphia's back-to-back and playing Tuesday versus Montreal.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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