Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: First goalie off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Vladar was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Mammoth.

Vladar is in the midst of a two-game winning streak in which he's posted a 1.44 GAA and .948 save percentage, and he'll draw a third consecutive start Thursday. The Mammoth rank 15th in the NHL with 3.16 goals per game this season.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
