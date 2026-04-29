Dan Vladar News: First goalie off Wednesday
Vladar was the first goalie to exit the home ice ahead of Game 6 against the Penguins on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, indicating he'll be in goal.
Vladar will continue to feature in the crease for the Flyers, despite having given up six goals on 42 shots (.857 save percentage) in back-to-back losses to the Pens. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is sporting a 2.03 GAA and .914 save percentage in the playoffs, including one shutout. He'll have his third crack at closing out the opening-round series versus the Penguins on Wednesday.
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