Dan Vladar News: Game in Los Angeles postponed
Vladar and his Calgary teammates will not play the Kings on Wednesday following the game's postponement due to wildfires in Los Angeles.
Vladar was expected to get the starting nod after Dustin Wolf was in the crease against the Ducks on Wednesday in the first game of the back-to-back. Either netminder could get the nod when the Kings visit Calgary on Saturday -- though Wolf seems to likely starter given his recent workload.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now