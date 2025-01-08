Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Game in Los Angeles postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 1:22pm

Vladar and his Calgary teammates will not play the Kings on Wednesday following the game's postponement due to wildfires in Los Angeles.

Vladar was expected to get the starting nod after Dustin Wolf was in the crease against the Ducks on Wednesday in the first game of the back-to-back. Either netminder could get the nod when the Kings visit Calgary on Saturday -- though Wolf seems to likely starter given his recent workload.

Dan Vladar
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now