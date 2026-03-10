Dan Vladar News: Gets hook against Blueshirts
Vladar gave up six goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Samuel Ersson to begin the third period of Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
Three of the pucks that got past Vladar came on New York power plays, and he didn't get a lot of help at even strength, either. The six goals allowed were a season worst for the 28-year-old netminder, and since returning from a lower-body injury in late January, Vladar has gone 4-4-2 over 11 outings with a 2.68 GAA and .899 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?Yesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 55 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More