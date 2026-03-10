Dan Vladar News: Gets hook against Blueshirts

Vladar gave up six goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Samuel Ersson to begin the third period of Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Three of the pucks that got past Vladar came on New York power plays, and he didn't get a lot of help at even strength, either. The six goals allowed were a season worst for the 28-year-old netminder, and since returning from a lower-body injury in late January, Vladar has gone 4-4-2 over 11 outings with a 2.68 GAA and .899 save percentage.