Dan Vladar News: Gets hook against Blueshirts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Vladar gave up six goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Samuel Ersson to begin the third period of Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Three of the pucks that got past Vladar came on New York power plays, and he didn't get a lot of help at even strength, either. The six goals allowed were a season worst for the 28-year-old netminder, and since returning from a lower-body injury in late January, Vladar has gone 4-4-2 over 11 outings with a 2.68 GAA and .899 save percentage.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
