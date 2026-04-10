Dan Vladar News: Gets hook Thursday

Vladar gave up four goals on eight shots before being replaced by Samuel Ersson early in the second period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Three goals in the first five minutes of the second frame chased Vladar from the crease and handed the Flyers a very untimely loss. Philly is hanging onto third place in the Metro Division, but the Islanders, Blue Jackets and Capitals are all still within three points, with three games to play. Vladar may be fading late under the biggest workload of his career, as Thursday's start was his 50th outing of the season -- 20 more than he saw with Calgary in 2024-25. Over his last seven starts, the 28-year-old netminder has a 4-3-0 record with a 2.83 GAA and .875 save percentage.