Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Gets little help in DC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Vladar turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals, with Washington's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 28-year-old netminder kept things close in the road loss, but aside from a Noah Cates tip-in early in the third period after a Caps turnover, the Flyers' offense couldn't solve Logan Thompson. Vladar has just one win in his last nine outings, going 1-3-3, but he's managed a respectable 2.76 GAA and .892 save percentage during that span.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
25 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
27 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
28 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
29 days ago