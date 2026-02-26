Dan Vladar News: Gets little help in DC
Vladar turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals, with Washington's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The 28-year-old netminder kept things close in the road loss, but aside from a Noah Cates tip-in early in the third period after a Caps turnover, the Flyers' offense couldn't solve Logan Thompson. Vladar has just one win in his last nine outings, going 1-3-3, but he's managed a respectable 2.76 GAA and .892 save percentage during that span.
