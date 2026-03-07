Dan Vladar News: Gets starting nod Saturday

Vladar will patrol the road crease in Saturday's clash with the Penguins.

Vladar enters Saturday's matchup with a 2-2-0 record since the Olympic break, but he has allowed just seven goals in that span with a 1.75 GAA and .935 save percentage across the four appearances. Overall, he has a 19-10-6 record, a 2.39 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 37 outings this season. He'll look to start hot in Saturday's bout with Pittsburgh, who stand as one of the only two teams to post five goals or more against Vladar this season.