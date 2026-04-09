Dan Vladar News: Gets starting nod Thursday

Vladar will guard the road goal in Detroit on Thursday.

Vladar has been great of late, winning three in a row while allowing three goals on 65 shots in victories over the Islanders, Boston and New Jersey. He is 27-13-7 with a 2.40 GAA and a ,907 save percentage over 49 outings in 2025-26. The Red Wings are 22nd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.90 goals per game.