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Dan Vladar News: Gets starting nod Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Vladar will guard the road goal in Detroit on Thursday.

Vladar has been great of late, winning three in a row while allowing three goals on 65 shots in victories over the Islanders, Boston and New Jersey. He is 27-13-7 with a 2.40 GAA and a ,907 save percentage over 49 outings in 2025-26. The Red Wings are 22nd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.90 goals per game.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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